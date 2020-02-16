DINING in and around Blackburn has never been easier and full of talented chefs serving tantalising meals.

There are a whole host of tasty places to eat across the town, with culinary treats from around the world available on our doorstep.

From British, French, Asian, Caribbean, Italian and fusion foods - our tastebuds have never been treated to so much grub.

Here are the top 10 places to eat in and around Blackburn on TripAdvisor at the time of publication.

Restaurants are graded out of five and are based on real reviews left by authentic customers.

1. Scholars Training Restaurant 5/5 out of 219 reviews

Right in the heart of the town centre Blackburn College, the training restaurant has been given top marks across the board when it comes to food, service and value.

According to the comparison website, the Fielden Street establishment provides British, French, European and contemporary food.

Reviews include "First visit today and will not be the last.

"Previous reviews have said it all.

"I was absolutely blown away at the quality, presentation and price.

"The staff were welcoming and friendly.

"What more could you want? Well done to everyone."

Another said: "Really great food, and great service, the atmosphere is very busy with plenty of customers in the dining room.

"The staff were particularly polite and helpful.

"Great to see the students taking so much pride and responsibility, well done."

2. Thira Restaurant 5/5 from 246 reviews

Another example of quality dining in the town centre, Thira Restaurant provides Indian, Asian and vegetarian-friendly food.

It has full marks for food, service and value and is ranked as the number one Indian restaurant in the town, and second overall.

Reviews for the Darwen Street establishment include "As per usual, absolutely amazing.

"Delicious flavours, fresh and very very friendly.

"See previous reviews for recommended dishes."

Another said: "Another excellent freshly cooked, fabulous meal.

"What more can I say, the food is amazing Poppadoms were great, the chicken malai tikka starter to die for, the main course kozhi kurumulaku masala was excellent too.

"The naan was very light and tasty, I can’t wait to go back."

3.The Spread Eagle Mellor 4.5/5 from 1,257 reviews

The first pub on the list, The Spread Eagle Mellor in Mellor Lane has been given 4.5/5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

It has been rated the top bar in Blackburn, third restaurant and was the winner of the certificate of excellence last year.

It serves British, gastropub, seafood and Indian dishes.

One review said: "Always excellent. My partner and I have visited here a number of times and each time exceeds our expectations.

"First time visiting on a Sunday and the food was phenomenal and the service was excellent.

"Always state it as my favourite place to eat."

Another said: "Superb quality food, lovely staff and service.

"Food came quickly and was piping hot.

"It stands out from the rest and we will be coming back."

4. The Dog Inn 4.5/5 from 131 reviews

The Dog Inn serves a variety of British, pub, vegetarian and gluten free options.

The Belthorn Road, Belthorn establishment was given 4.5/5 for food, 5/5 for service and 4.5/5 for value.

Reviews include: "Went in on Saturday, the restaurant was very busy but fitted me in.

"Had steak pudding that was delicious.

"Service was excellent and relatively speedy.

"I have travelled all over the world but the food in The Dog Inn is up there, well done keep it up."

Another said: "We’ve eaten several times at the Dog Inn at various times of day and it’s always been delicious.

"I particularly recommend the eggs Benedict from the breakfast menu.

"Great views and seem to always have decent vegan options on the menu."

5. Calypso Caribbean Restaurant 4.5/5 from 643 reviews

This restaurant at The Wharf, in Eanam, sells Jamaican and other Caribbean food, as well as vegetarian options.

It has been given 4.5/5 across the board for food, service, value and atmosphere.

One review said: "It was our first time at Calypso and the food was amazing and the staff was very approachable and happy to help with any queries we had.

"We would recommend this place who loves great Caribbean food."

Another said: "Always great food here. I tried the platter-for-one this time, absolutely delicious.

"Everything cooked to perfection and tasted amazing, would highly recommend."

6. Roomali 4.5/5 out of 282 reviews

This restaurant has been rated the second best Indian restaurant in Blackburn, and boasts 4.5/5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

The Lower Cockroft establishment serves Indian, Asian, vegetarian and halal options.

One review said: "Fabulous restaurant superb food and service.

"Nothing was too much trouble and we were not rushed even though the restaurant was very busy on New Year’s Day.

"Would recommend the paneer Saag and the Tarka dahl. Can’t wait to go again."

Another said: "I visited on a Thursday night and it was packed but they had space for us.

"Although extremely busy, service made it feel like we were the only customers.

"Food came quickly both starters and mains. The naans were light and fluffy, lamb melt in the mouth and the chicken was moist."

7.Kebabish Original 4.5/5 from 697 reviews

Kebabish Original sells Indian, barbeque and other Asian foods.

It is ranked as the third best Indian in Blackburn and boasts 4.5/5 for food, service, value and 4/5 for atmosphere.

The Whalley New Road business also sells vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten free options.

One review said: "Called in to Kebabish Monday, February 10, 2020 and ordered the mixed grill with chips and a chocolate milk shake.

"This has to be one of the tastiest meals I have ever had.

"The food was amazing and the the portions were very generous too, great milk shake if I may add.

"Service was very pleasant and quick, fantastic value for money and can't wait to go back."

8.Black Bull Inn 4.5/5 from 321 reviews

The Black Bull Inn serves traditional British pub food from its centre in Old Langho Road.

It is rated the second best bar in the area and has 4.5/5 for food, service, value and 4/5 for atmosphere.

It also has a take-out option, parking and wheelchair access.

One reviews said: "Can’t rate this pub highly enough. Lovely cosy atmosphere.

"Booked in advance, Kate was very helpful and booked us a nice table by the fire in the bar area.

"Rebecca and her male colleague (didn’t catch his name unfortunately) were very welcoming on the day.

"Sunday dinners were hearty and beautifully cooked.

"Our little one had fish and chips which came in a beautifully light and tasty batter.

"Everything came quickly without being rushed and all very good value. We’ll definitely come again next time we’re up this way."

Another said: "We received a nice welcome from staff and the service was good also the food was good as well.

"There were quite a few of us and we stayed a good couple of hours at the tables we ate at, we were never rushed etc and therefore looked after well."

9. Ribchester Arms 4.5/5 from 298 reviews

The Ribchester Arms is currently closed until March 17 due to heavy Storm Ciara damage which struck last weekend.

However it was rated 4.5/5 for food and service, as well as 4/5 for value and atmosphere.

The Blackburn Road site in Ribchester serves British pub food as well as vegetarian and vegan options, as well as gluten free foods.

One review said: "My family and I came here to celebrate my 40th birthday and everything was perfect, the food, staff and prices.

"There were 25+ of us and we didn’t experience a single problem.

"I’ve been coming here for years and will continue to do so as it’s always excellent food with lovely friendly staff."

Another said: "Visited here with my with my other half, our eldest daughter and her boyfriend.

"We had a warm welcome even though the place was very busy.

"The service was perfect and the waitresses were friendly and knowledgeable."

10. Ego at The Knowles Arms 4/5 from 613 reviews

This pub in Pleckgate Road, Blackburn sells a variety of Italian, steakhouse foods, pizza, Mediterranean and vegetarian friendly food.

It has 4.5/5 ratings for food, service and value.

It's been voted as the top Italian restaurant in Blackburn and has a certificate of excellence for 2017 and 2019.

One review said: "Value for money, varied menu, good food, good service and good atmosphere.

"This has been my experience each time I have dined at this venue, what more can you say."

Another review said: "Can’t fault this restaurant.

"I went a couple of weeks ago. My daughter had the vegetarian roast, mum had cod and I had the vegan Moroccan falafels.

"We shared vegan cheese garlic bread for starters and there was plenty to share."